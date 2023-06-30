Over 326 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Delhi

The Air Cargo Customs (Export) Commissionerate destroyed 326 kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic substances in the national Capital.

The destruction at the facility was approved by the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB). (Delhi Customs | Twitter)

According to an official statement, over 19.52 kgs of seized opium was on June 27 handed over to the government’s Opium and Akaloid Factory at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, as part of the anti-illicit drug trafficking drive.

The destruction at the facility was approved by the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB), it added.

“The lots destroyed were the contraband seized in 72 cases which included ganja, heroin, khat leaves, opium, ketamine among other NDPS substances. The seizures were largely made at the New Courier Terminal and the Foreign Post Office which is administered by Air Cargo Customs (Export) Commissionerate, Delhi”, a statement issued by the Delhi Customs Zone read.

The statement added that the destruction of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) equals to 69.87 kg last month.

“Till date, in the present financial year, the formation has disposed a total of 415.415 kg of substances covered under NDPS Act, 1985, which is worth more than ₹100 crore in the international open market,” it added.