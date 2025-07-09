Air India crash's initial report to be submitted this week: Air accident watchdog to Parl panel

Nearly a month after the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India's top air accident investigation body told a parliamentary panel that it will submit a preliminary report on the incident this week. The report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will provide reasons for the accident.(REUTERS)

Sources told PTI that no report has been finalised so far, and investigations are underway.

The AAIB officials told the panel that the black box and voice recorder of the aircraft were intact and data was being investigated, the sources said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad plane crash: 241 killed on board flight, only one survivor

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture that although an initial report was due within 30 days of the June 12 incident, no report has been submitted yet.

The preliminary report due will offer the first official explanation for the crash of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board.

Also Read | Mostly intact black box seen as key break in Air India plane crash investigation

The report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will provide reasons for the accident and is based on an examination of data extracted from the cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified, discussing confidential information.

Members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised serious concerns over aviation safety following the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad and the sudden surge in flight fares from Srinagar to other cities after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, according to sources.

A day-long meeting of a parliamentary committee on safety in the aviation sector took place on Wednesday, with members questioning official agencies and private airlines over safety standards being followed by them.