Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa

Air India has started a weekly service between Agra and Goa with the first flight with 19 passengers onboard landing in the city of the Taj Mahal on Saturday morning, an airport official said.

“The Air India flight from Goa landed at 11.20 am. This flight is scheduled to arrive in Agra every Saturday and will move to Delhi once a week,” said airport director AA Ansari.

This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed at the Agra Airport with passengers wearing masks and maintaining social distance, claimed airport officials.

The tourism industry meanwhile cheered the move and sought continuity of the service as they claimed earlier such flights were discontinued time and again.

Ansari said Indigo too has opened booking and was likely to start services from March 28 and would connect Agra with Lucknow, Bengaluru and Bhopal daily. Indigo had plans to connect Agra with Bengaluru on March 28 last year but the Covid-19 lockdown led to postponement of the services.