Home / India News / Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight amid Russia-Ukraine war
india news

Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight amid Russia-Ukraine war

Air India spokesperson confirmed that a return flight scheduled on Thursday has been cancelled. No reason has been given officially. 
Air India has cancelled a return flight from Moscow on Thursday.&nbsp;
Air India has cancelled a return flight from Moscow on Thursday. 
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Air India has cancelled one return flight on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi sector on Thursday, after carrying out normal flight operations so far since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24. Confirming the cancellation, an Air India spokesperson denied commenting on the reason for the cancellation.

However, the Russian embassy said Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route and the prospects for the resumption of the services are uncertain. "Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment," the Russian embassy said in a statement, as reported by Russian news agency Tass.

Today's Moscow-Delhi flight has been cancelled.&nbsp;
Today's Moscow-Delhi flight has been cancelled. 

Air India operates Delhi-Moscow-Delhi flights twice a week and in absence of an Air India direct flight, passengers flying to Moscow will have to use transit routes through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Air India, now owned by Tata, took part in India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine's airspace was closed for all airlines. Russian airspace was closed for US, Canada and European airlines. Air India was continuing to use Russian airspace.

(With inputs from Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out