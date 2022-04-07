Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight amid Russia-Ukraine war

Air India has cancelled one return flight on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi sector on Thursday, after carrying out normal flight operations so far since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24. Confirming the cancellation, an Air India spokesperson denied commenting on the reason for the cancellation.

However, the Russian embassy said Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route and the prospects for the resumption of the services are uncertain. "Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment," the Russian embassy said in a statement, as reported by Russian news agency Tass.

Today's Moscow-Delhi flight has been cancelled.

Air India operates Delhi-Moscow-Delhi flights twice a week and in absence of an Air India direct flight, passengers flying to Moscow will have to use transit routes through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Air India, now owned by Tata, took part in India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine's airspace was closed for all airlines. Russian airspace was closed for US, Canada and European airlines. Air India was continuing to use Russian airspace.

