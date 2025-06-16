Air India crash: Vijay Rupani's family says 'finding it extremely difficult' to cope with his death

The family of ex-Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash last week, has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives in the accident. The BJP leader's family members said they are finding it "extremely difficult" to come to terms with the former's tragic death. Former Gujarat chief minister, Vijay Rupani, died in a plane crash last week. (ANI File Photo)

Vijay Rupani's son, Rushabh Rupani, said this is "a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too".

"This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," said Rusabh.

Also read: Air India plane crash: Heart-wrenching story of Abdhiben Patel, who didn't want to leave her son behind in Britain

"My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences," he added.

Nimit Mishra, the son-in-law of the former CM, said the family was overwhelmed by grief and was finding it difficult to process the loss.

"These are extremely tragic times, not just for us but for everyone who has lost a loved one. We are finding it extremely difficult these days. We are expressing overwhelming grief and agony. I would like to thank all those who have supported us," Mishra told ANI.

He added, “We, as a family, would like to mention that we are thinking of each person who has lost a loved one and would like to share your pain and grief. I would like to thank the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the CM, and state officials who have shared our pain.”

Also read: Passenger on seat 11A survived Air India crash, says trouble started 30 seconds into flight

Rupani's secretary, Shailesh Mandalia, broke down on camera, remembering him.

Rupani will be cremated at the Ramnathpara crematorium in Rajkot today. The funeral procession is set to start from his residence at 5 pm.

Air India crash

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, hospital authorities said, hospital officials said.

At least 29 people, including MBBS students, also died on the ground.

With ANI inputs