Air India flight makes priority landing at IGIA due to hydraulic malfunction
india news

Air India flight makes priority landing at IGIA due to hydraulic malfunction

A Boeing 777, an aircraft with seating capacity of 350 passengers, has three hydraulic systems. According to officials, one of the three hydraulic systems had failed.
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Air India flight-- AI 106-- made a priority landing on Friday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), due to a hydraulic malfunction. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

A Newark-Delhi Air India flight-- AI 106-- made a priority landing on Friday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), due to a hydraulic malfunction. It landed safely but had to be towed away from the runway.

People aware of the development within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the incident. An airline official said, “The Boeing 777 aircraft safely landed at the Delhi airport at around 11.50 am. However, the pilots had asked for special assistance and hence the aircraft was towed till the parking bay.”

“The aircraft registered VT-ALJ made priority landing after Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), a digital datalink system for transmission of short messages between aircraft and ground stations via air band radio or satellite) message indicated, ‘low center’ hydraulic failure,” said the airline official.

Director General of DGCA Arun Kumar said that inspection was in progress.

“Hydraulic related issues are a serious matter; however, the pilots did a good job and landed safely,” said an airline official.

