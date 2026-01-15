Air India flight returns due to Iran airspace closure, sucks in cargo container at IGI

The long-haul aircraft operating as flight AI 101 had previously taken off from IGI Airport at 2am but was forced to return to Delhi after Iran’s temporary airspace closure. Officials said the plane landed safely on runway 28, but ingested a cargo container when it was taxiing to the apron.

NEW DELHI: An Air India Airbus A350 aircraft operating on the Delhi-New York route suffered engine damage after a cargo container lying unattended was sucked into the plane’s second engine when it was taxiing in dense fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline was assisting passengers with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. In a statement, the spokesperson also warned that some of its A350 routes could face disruptions.

“The aircraft is currently grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, which may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes,” the spokesperson said.

Air India operates six A350S to destinations including Dubai, Singapore, London, New York, and Newark.

Thursday’s incident took place at 5:25 am.

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route,” an Air India statement said.

“Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the statement said. The aircraft was safely positioned at the designated parking stand.

“Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time,” he added.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the incident was caused by the movement of ground handling equipment near Bay 242, an area designated for parking Air Mauritius ground support equipment.

A tug belonging to a ground handling company was transporting multiple cargo containers to the designated area when one of the wheels of a container dolly came off, causing a container to topple onto the taxiway, an airport official said.

“While the equipment operator noticed the Air India aircraft taxiing in and moved away with the remaining dollies and containers, the fallen container was left behind on the taxiway. The unattended container was subsequently sucked in by the aircraft’s number two engine,” the official added.