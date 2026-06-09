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Air India flyer held after breaking inner window pane, tries to flee cops at IGI

The incident took place on flight AI1879 on the evening of June 7 as the aircraft was preparing to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 07:08 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, Prawesh Lama, New delhi
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A passenger who broke the inner window pane of a window aboard an Air India flight from Chandigarh to Delhi on Sunday has been referred to the airline’s internal committee to decide whether he should be placed on the no-fly list, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Officials said the passenger was told to stop damaging the inner window pane, but he didn’t stop. (Unsplash)

The incident took place on flight AI1879 on the evening of June 7 as the aircraft was preparing to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Officials said the passenger was told to stop damaging the inner window pane, but he didn’t stop. The inner pane, also called a scratch pane, is a thin, non-structural plastic cover located inside the cabin and protects the critical weight-bearing window layers beneath it from accidental damage.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident.

“Flight AI1879 operating from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 landed safely at Delhi following an incident involving an unruly passenger during the flight. The cockpit crew followed the standard operating procedure and, after issuing warnings to the passenger, reported the matter to the security team at Delhi airport,” the spokesperson said.

The matter has been referred to the airline’s internal committee, which will assess whether he should be classified as an unruly passenger and whether further action should be taken under applicable rules,” the official said.

He was detained overnight at the airport. At about 9:30am on June 8, the passenger escaped from police escort at the T-3 check-in area and ran towards the forecourt. However, a quick response team (QRT) personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force spotted and apprehended him. He was handed back to the police, an airport official said on condition of anonymity.

During the inquiry, his parents informed police that he was a person with mental illness and requested that he be allowed to travel to Patna, his hometown, via an Air India flight. But the airline declined to allow him to take the flight to Patna in view of the ongoing proceedings.

“After the completion of necessary formalities, Kumar was released and handed over to his parents,” the official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

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