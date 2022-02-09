Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Air India forms panel to improve customer service
india news

Air India forms panel to improve customer service

An official said the airline has been facing issues with its services and has begun to focus on sorting them out
The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:06 PM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Tata Group took over Air India on January 27, a 40-member committee has been formed to improve the airline’s customer service, enhance passenger experience and improve aircraft conditions, people aware of the matter said.

An airline official said Air India has been facing issues with customer care services and has begun to sort them out. The committee is working to bring a change in the airline’s approach towards customers, the official added.

“These 40 members are guided by the four-member committee which is working towards seamless customer experience by solving complaints in a timely manner... All the employees [are]... working with one aim - Dil mein India, hawa mein Air India.”

On January 28, the airline said it has taken initiatives to enhance the brand and business. “One such initiative is to ensure a seamless customer experience.”

The airline has launched a help desk to cater to a select and exclusive set of customers. “Further, the airline is working to improve passenger experience during ticketing as well as on-board,” said a second airline official.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP