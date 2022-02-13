Air India issues SOPs for cabin crew. Details here

Air India, which was handed over to Tata Group on January 27, on Sunday issued SOPs for its cabin crew as part of its efforts to improve the airline's on-time performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Air India forms panel to improve customer service, aircraft conditions

The guidelines, issued by Vasudha Chandna, Air India's executive director for inflight services, are as follows:

(1.) The crew should wear ‘minimal’ jewellery to avoid delays at security checks and should also refrain from visiting duty-free shops after completing the immigration process.

Also Read | Air India flights under Tata Group will have these changes

(2.) Once onboard, the staff will only wear PPE kits and complete mandatory checks before or well within the prescribed timings.

(3.) To avoid any delay in mandatory pre-flight check clearance, flight supervisor should give clearance for boarding to the ground staff before or well within the prescribed timings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Prior or during the boarding of passengers, the crew should avoid consuming beverages or eat food.

(5.) The on board staff should make sure there is no delay in closing the door of the aircraft once the boarding process is over.

(6.) After completing their check-in formalities, the crew should move towards the cabin crew movement control office (MCO).

(7.) At MCOs, the crew should not wait for the flight commander to arrive, and instead proceed towards the aircraft well within time.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON