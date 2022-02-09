Air India forms panel to improve customer service

NEW DELHI: Days after the Tata Group took over Air India on January 27, a 40-member committee has been formed to improve the airline’s customer service, enhance passenger experience and improve aircraft conditions, people aware of the matter said.

An airline official said Air India has been facing issues with customer care services and has begun to sort them out. The committee is working to bring a change in the airline’s approach towards customers, the official added.

“These 40 members are guided by the four-member committee which is working towards seamless customer experience by solving complaints in a timely manner... All the employees [are]... working with one aim - Dil mein India, hawa mein Air India.”

On January 28, the airline said it has taken initiatives to enhance the brand and business. “One such initiative is to ensure a seamless customer experience.”

The airline has launched a help desk to cater to a select and exclusive set of customers. “Further, the airline is working to improve passenger experience during ticketing as well as on-board,” said a second airline official.