Home / India News / Air India forms panel to improve customer service
india news

Air India forms panel to improve customer service

An official said the airline has been facing issues with its services and has begun to focus on sorting them out
The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27. (REUTERS)
The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Tata Group took over Air India on January 27, a 40-member committee has been formed to improve the airline’s customer service, enhance passenger experience and improve aircraft conditions, people aware of the matter said.

An airline official said Air India has been facing issues with customer care services and has begun to sort them out. The committee is working to bring a change in the airline’s approach towards customers, the official added.

“These 40 members are guided by the four-member committee which is working towards seamless customer experience by solving complaints in a timely manner... All the employees [are]... working with one aim - Dil mein India, hawa mein Air India.”

On January 28, the airline said it has taken initiatives to enhance the brand and business. “One such initiative is to ensure a seamless customer experience.”

The airline has launched a help desk to cater to a select and exclusive set of customers. “Further, the airline is working to improve passenger experience during ticketing as well as on-board,” said a second airline official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out