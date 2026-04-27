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Air India Mumbai-Bhopal flight makes precautionary landing; checks underway

The Air India confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any incident.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:52 am IST
ANI |
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An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal made a precautionary landing in Bhopal on April 26 following a suspected technical issue, the airline said.

Mumbai–Bhopal Air India flight lands safely after suspected technical issue(File photo/Reuters)

In a statement, Air India said, "The crew operating flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal on 26 April decided to make a precautionary landing at Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue as per standard operating procedure."

The airline further confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any incident. "The aircraft underwent checks while alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Air India also unveiled its first retrofitted, twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 (registered VT-ANT) on Sunday, marking the successful completion of a nose-to-tail cabin refresh of the first of 26 B787 aircraft, according to a press release.

The aircraft, which received comprehensive interior upgrades at Boeing's Modification Center in Victorville, California, was subsequently painted in Air India's striking new livery at AeroPro, an FAA Part-145 certified aircraft paint facility in San Bernardino, California.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
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