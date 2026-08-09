After dope test, Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot to undergo ‘confirmatory analysis’: Govt says AAIB probing turbulence

The civil aviation ministry said on Sunday that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun its probe into the Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence matter that occurred before landing in Delhi on August 4. “The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” a statement from the ministry read.

The occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), says government. (Representational Photo/Reuters)

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To be sure, the ministry had earlier said that the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) was investigating the matter.

On drug test

The government also said that the psychoactive substance screening test of the pilot in command (PIC) showed a result requiring a confirmation test, a re-test.

“As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the PIC indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the government’s statement read.

The Air India aircraft, an A320 aircraft VT-EXO, operating flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely at Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} During the occurrence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. Off the roster {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the occurrence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. Off the roster {{/usCountry}}

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Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, on Wednesday said that two crew members who suffered spinal injuries continued to remain in Fortis hospital.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the government said.

An industry expert said, “The first test that takes around three hours, says ‘non-negative’ and not positive. Then it's sent for a more comprehensive and detailed test which takes around three days.”

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the DGCA remain firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and ensuring that all such occurrences are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the prescribed regulations and procedures, it said.