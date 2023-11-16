close_game
News / India News / Air India Pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training in Delhi

Air India Pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Himanil Kumar, who was in his 30s, appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

An Air India pilot died on Thursday morning after showing signs of discomfort during a training session at the Delhi airport, PTI reported, citing officials.

Captain Himanil Kumar.(HT photo)

The officials added that Kumar was at a training session at the operations department of Air India at Terminal 3 of the airport when he suddenly started showing signs of discomfort.

He was taken to a hospital at the airport but died despite efforts to revive him, the officials said.

An unidentified official told the news agency that the airline was extending all possible assistance to the family. His father was also a senior commander at the airline.

Another official said Kumar was declared fit when he underwent his medicals in August. “All his past medical assessments were fine with no detected underlying medical conditions,” the official added.

There was no immediate statement from Air India.

(Inputs from PTI)

