Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport

An Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday night, amid rising tensions between the Eastern European nation and Russia.

The flight AI 1946 landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at around 11.40 pm. It took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm (Indian Standard Time).

The airline operated a Boeing 787 aircraft, which had left for Ukraine in the morning.

Earlier in the day, Air India flight AI 1947 took off from the national capital at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport at around 3 pm (IST).

In a tweet at about 9.46 pm, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight.

"More flights in the coming days to help Indians return," he said.

