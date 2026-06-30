Air India to deploy its upgraded B777 aircraft on Delhi-Melbourne route from July 1

Air India, on Tuesday said that it will deploy its B777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors on flights between Delhi and Melbourne from Wednesday, replacing the existing aircraft. The airline will also introduce First Class on the route. Air India will, for the first time in this route, offer Wi-Fi internet connectivity. (Reuters/File Photo)

“Configured in a three-class layout, Air India’s upgraded Boeing 777-300ER features eight First Class suites, 40 fully flat Business Class beds, and 280 Economy Class seats, representing a substantial increase in premium capacity compared to the existing B787-8 on this route, which features 28 Business Class and 241 Economy Class seats,” the airline said.

Air India said that the luxurious private suites in First Class, will offer leather-upholstered seats that convert into fully flat beds, privacy doors, an elevated on-ground and dining experience, and personalised service.

It said that the upgraded Business Class product, too, will offer fully flat beds offering enhanced comfort, space, and privacy, alongside improved soft product elements.

Air India will, for the first time in this route, offer Wi-Fi internet connectivity.

Passengers, the airline said, will be offered refreshed food and beverage, including thoughtfully curated menus featuring the best of global cuisine alongside Indian favourites, complemented by a selection of premium wines and spirits.

Air India said that the passengers will have enhanced inflight entertainment, with a richer and more diverse content library across movies, TV shows, music, and more, catering to global tastes.

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“The aircraft upgrade complements Air India’s broader investments in elevating the end-to-end customer journey. This includes access to the airline’s new flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport for eligible premium customers, offering a refined pre-flight experience with upgraded dining, seating, and service,” the airline’s statement said.

“Air India currently operates 4x weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne and is scheduled to operate 7x weekly services on the route from 01 September 2026,” it said.

“The airline’s Delhi-Melbourne service also provides travellers with convenient, same-terminal connections via Delhi to destinations across Europe, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Milan, Zurich, among others,” it added.

To be sure, Air India also operates non-stop flights between Delhi and Sydney, enabling similar seamless onward connections to and from destinations in the UK and rest of Europe.