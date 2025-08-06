Air India to fully resume international flights by October 1: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said the airline has started a phased restoration of its international operations from August 1, with a full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announces phased restoration of international flights from August 1, with full resumption planned by October 1, 2025. (PTI File)

“This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence,” Wilson said in a statement.

Acknowledging recent disruptions, he added, “I recognise that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise such inconvenience.”

On June 18, the airline announced a 15 per cent cut in its international services operated by widebody aircraft, citing the need to stabilise operations and prioritise safety in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad crash involving flight AI171.

“This decision has been taken to ensure stability of our operations, improve efficiency, and minimise inconvenience to passengers,” Air India had said in a statement.

In the six days prior, the airline had cancelled 83 international flights due to mounting operational constraints. Affected passengers were provided with alternative travel options, including rebooking at no extra cost or a full refund.

HT had reported on July 16 that from August 1 to September 30, Air India will operate three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow, replacing the current five weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick.

Starting August 1, the Delhi–Zurich route will increase from four to five weekly flights. In the Far East, daily operations on the Delhi–Tokyo Haneda route will resume from August 1, and Delhi–Seoul Incheon will operate five times a week from September 1.

The Delhi–London Heathrow route has already returned to its full pre-crash frequency of 24 weekly flights, effective July 16.

The Amritsar–Birmingham route will remain at two weekly flights until August 31 and will return to three flights a week from September. Other international routes from Delhi—including those to Birmingham, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Amsterdam—will continue with curtailed frequencies. Delhi–Amsterdam, however, is set to resume daily operations from August 1.