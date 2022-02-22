Air India to operate 3 flights between India and Ukraine, first one today

Amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Air India will be operating three flights on the India-Ukraine route, starting Tuesday. The other two flights are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

The flights are scheduled to take off from the Boryspil International Airport. The bookings were opened last week through Air India offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

"#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," the Tata Group-run airline said in a tweet on Friday.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily amid growing fears over Russia invasion.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable the Embassy to reach them where required.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased over the past few months. Russia and NATO have been accusing each other of amassing troops on the Ukrainian border.

In the latest escalation, Russia has recognised two breakaway regions as independent in what is being seen as a precursor to the invasion.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding an emergency meeting over the issue. It will be an “open meeting”, officials informed, and India will also make a statement.

The United States has warned that Russia will invade Ukraine “any given day”. However, Moscow continues to deny the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. Australia also lashed out on the Russian Presidency calling their intentions of peacekeeping “nonsense”.

Tensions grew after around 150,000 Russian troops were spotted just over the Ukraine border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south. Experts fear this may lead to the biggest setbacks to the world peace since the Cold War.