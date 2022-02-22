‘Not afraid of anything,’ Ukraine on Russia recognition to rebel areas: 10 facts

Huge criticism worldwide has followed after Russia’s decision to recognise the Ukraine rebel regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent areas despite calls from the west to put an end to the tensions driven by fears that Russia may attack Ukraine.

Here are ten latest points on the Ukraine-Russia tensions:

Ukraine “is not afraid of anything or anyone,” Volodymyr Zelensky, its leader, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Seeking “clear support” from the west, he said Russia’s step was "a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the former Soviet state.” Hours after Russia’s recognition, Vladimir Putin ordered troops in the two breakaway regions to "keep the peace", reports said. The move to recognise the Ukraine rebel regions, which goes against the 2015 peace plan, sets the pretext for Russia to invade. Tanks were seen in Donetsk, Reuters reported. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the issue (at 9 pm, Monday, New York Time). The United States has already announced sanctions prohibiting “new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in” the two breakaway regions . US President Joe Biden will soon sign the executive order and the US "also provides authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement. Japan is likely to join the US-led sanctions while French officials have been quoted as saying in reports that the EU is also in discussions for punitive actions against Kremlin. The EU has condemned Russia over “a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements,” It was necessary to "take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence" of the two regions,” an angry Putin said in a televised address, news agency Reuters reported, as he called Ukraine a “puppet” of the west. “As for those who seized and hold power in Kyiv, we demand an immediate end to their military operations," he said. The United Kingdom has also warned further sanctions. On Russia’s latest decision, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted, “It demonstrates Russia’s decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialog.” Global markets are set to see heavy fall after the latest developments in Russia-Ukraine tensions. Australia PM Scott Morrison lashed out at Putin. "It's unacceptable, it's unprovoked, it's unwarranted ... some suggestion that they are peacekeeping is nonsense," he said. Tensions have peaked over the last few weeks as Russia amassed over 150,000 troops at Ukraine borders in one of the worst crises since the Cold War. (With inputs from AFP, Reuters, AP)