Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: India to also make a statement at UNSC meeting

Russia's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and order its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area has accelerated the crisis. The move prompted the US to announce financial sanctions against rebel territories prohibiting new investment in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine or "such other regions of Ukraine as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State (collectively, the “Covered Regions”), by a United States person, wherever located."

