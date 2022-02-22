Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: India to also make a statement at UNSC meeting
Live

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: India to also make a statement at UNSC meeting

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The situation has escalated after Putin signed a decree recognising two self-proclaimed separatist republics of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region.
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and order its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area has accelerated the crisis. The move prompted the US to announce financial sanctions against rebel territories prohibiting new investment in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine or "such other regions of Ukraine as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State (collectively, the “Covered Regions”), by a United States person, wherever located."

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:42 AM IST

    India to also make a statement at Security Council meeting

    The UN Security Council emergency meeting called over the Ukraine crisis will now be an 'open' meeting. India will also make a statement, reported news agency ANI.

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    'Not afraid of anyone,' Ukraine president tells nation

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said “we are not afraid of anyone” after Russia recognised the independence of separatist regions. Zelenskiy accused Moscow of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions.

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    Japan likely to join any US-led sanctions on Russia: Report

    Japan will likely join US-led sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. The sanction may include a ban on chip and other key technology exports by the world's No. 3 economy.

  • Feb 22, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting at request of Kyiv, US, 5 European nations, Mexico

    UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night at the request of Kyiv, US, 5 European nations, Mexico, reported Associated Press.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia united states vladimir putin
world news

Tanks seen in Donetsk after Putin recognises breakaway regions of Ukraine

No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the tanks came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions.
The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.(Reuters/File photo/representative)
The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.(Reuters/File photo/representative)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

"Not afraid of anything," Ukraine on Russia recognition to rebel areas: 10 facts

  • Ukraine “is not afraid of anything or anyone,” Volodymyr Zelensky, its leader, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: India to also make a statement at UNSC meeting

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: The situation has escalated after Putin signed a decree recognising two self-proclaimed separatist republics of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Explainer: What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?

Here's a look at the implications for the wider crisis, in which the United States says Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine with a force of up to 190,000 troops it has massed near its neighbour's borders.
Pro-Russian activists react in a street as fireworks explode in the sky, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.(REUTERS)
Pro-Russian activists react in a street as fireworks explode in the sky, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced Putin's decision as "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine".
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:19 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

US announces first sanctions after Russia recognizes Ukraine separatists

  • The two self-proclaimed republics already have extremely limited dealings with US citizens.
Pro-Russian activists react on a street as fireworks explode in the sky, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Pro-Russian activists react on a street as fireworks explode in the sky, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:12 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Australia PM demands inquiry into plane laser incident

  • Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country’s surveillance aircraft.
US-made Patriot surface to air missile batteries pass during a parade in Taipei, Taiwan. AP/file
US-made Patriot surface to air missile batteries pass during a parade in Taipei, Taiwan. AP/file
Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:59 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Covid-19 restrictions in England scrapped

  • Johnson said the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating Covid-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine denies sending ‘saboteurs’ into Russia

  • The Russian military said five people had been killed when the Ukrainian saboteurs were thwarted.
Tanks operate during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range near Brest, Belarus.&nbsp;(AFP)
Tanks operate during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range near Brest, Belarus. (AFP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Moscow/paris
Close Story
world news

Bags packed, Ukrainians at frontline brace for Russian invasion

  • From her rickety perch overlooking the frontline of eastern Europe's festering conflict, Velichko has a clear view of Donetsk and the Russian-backed rebels who take regular shots at the residents of her town of Avdiivka.
A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A Ukrainian service member walks along a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Putin recognises independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

  • "I believe it is necessary to take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun in a trench at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

US, NATO turned Ukraine into ‘theatre of war': Putin in video message

  • Speaking during his address, Putin compalined about the rise of what he called “neo-nazi in Ukraine.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 04:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Putin to recognise Ukraine rebel territories as independent: Kremlin

  • "In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said, in a statement published before an anticipated national address from Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin..(REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin..(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Kremlin top brass urge Putin to recognise Ukraine rebels

  • The highly unusual Kremlin security council meeting was unscheduled, lasting around 90 minutes and was broadcast on state television after it had already taken place.
Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine.&nbsp;(AP)
Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine. (AP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Putin to address Russians in televised message soon: Report

It did not say exactly when it would happen, but that it would be soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.&nbsp;(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out