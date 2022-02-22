Home / World News / Biden to deliver remarks on Russia-Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says
Biden to deliver remarks on Russia-Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says

  The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Reuters |

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 1pm ET (1800 GMT), which is 11.30pm IST, on Tuesday to provide an update on the situation concerning Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.

A White House spokesperson on Monday said the announcement of sanctions would be coordinated with allies and partners.

