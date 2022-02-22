Biden to deliver remarks on Russia-Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 1pm ET (1800 GMT), which is 11.30pm IST, on Tuesday to provide an update on the situation concerning Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.

#UPDATE US President Joe #Biden will address the nation at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against #Ukraine, the White House said, bringing forward the scheduled time by one hour https://t.co/pl9enJB5HB pic.twitter.com/OC2AEqdVNG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

A White House spokesperson on Monday said the announcement of sanctions would be coordinated with allies and partners.