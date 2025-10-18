Air India trainee crew members robbed after burglars scale balcony in Gurugram

Gurugram : Two unidentified men allegedly broke into a Gurugram guest house occupied by Air India crew members early Wednesday and robbed four women of their valuables after entering through the balcony, police said. The incident occurred between 2.15am and 2.30am at the airline’s leased accommodation in Sector 42. Air India's Trainee crew member robbed at Gurugram guest house, probe on (Representative image)

According to initial accounts, the suspects scaled the balcony on the first floor from an empty adjoining plot and confronted two trainee crew members, demanding their belongings. Frightened, the women reportedly handed over watches, cash, and jewellery before the suspects fled.

However, Gurugram police later said they had registered a case of theft, not robbery, based on a complaint filed by the guest house management on Friday. “The theft took place from two rooms of the guest house. The crew members have claimed cash, jewellery, and electronic items were stolen,” a senior police officer said.