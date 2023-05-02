Home / India News / Balakrishnan new head of Port Blair-based command

Balakrishnan new head of Port Blair-based command

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The post was earlier held by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, a fifth-generation army officer, who retired after four decades of military service.

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan on Monday took over as the 17th commander-in-chief of the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), India’s first tri-service command, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1986 (ANI)
Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1986 (ANI)

The post was earlier held by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, a fifth-generation army officer, who retired after four decades of military service.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) serves as a model for the country’s planned theaterisation of the army, navy, and air force capabilities.

Balakrishnan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1986. “With over 3,200 accident-free fighter flying hours on various variants of MiG-21 and Kiran aircraft, he is an accomplished fighter combat leader,” the statement said.

The air marshal has held various key positions in his illustrious career, including the commanding officer of a MiG-21 Bison squadron, the first commanding officer of an AWACS (airborne warning and control system) squadron, and Air Officer Commanding at the Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

Before assuming Command of ANC, he was the senior air staff officer at the IAF Training Command at Bengaluru.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out