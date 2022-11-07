As pollution worsens, these 10 cities in India are gasping for fresh air

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Monday morning was registered at a ‘very poor’ category, the forecast system SAFAR said. The air quality had been at the ‘severe category’ for three straight days last week. The overall AQI in the city stood at 326 as the data released by the "air quality early warning system Delhi" showed that the quality of air will deteriorate further in the coming days.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the very poor category from November 8 to November 9," it said.

From 0 to 100, the air quality index is considered good while from 100 to 200 it is moderate. Air quality from 200 to 300 is poor and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor. From 400 to 500 or above the air quality is considered severe.

Apart from Delhi, the national capital region also continued to witness bad air as Noida recorded an AQI of 356- in the 'very poor' category- while Gurugram's AQI stood at 364, as per data released by SAFAR.

However, in view of the improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the past few days, a Central government panel revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4 following which there will be no ban on entry of trucks and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles will be allowed.

Here's a list of 10 cities in India that have the worst air to breathe:

1. New Delhi- AQI 326

2. Rajmahal- AQI 373

3. Ingraj Bazar- AQI 352

4. Saharsa- AQI 346

5. Seven Pagodas- AQI 337

6. Rohtak- AQI 334

7. Begusarai- AQI 334

8. Gurugram- AQI 332

9. Balurghat- AQI 332

10. Ghaziabad- AQI 330

