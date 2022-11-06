With improved air quality in Delhi, panel lifts Stage IV measures under GRAP

y in

With Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improving to ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) lifted the stage IV measures under GRAP. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday.

The panel cited forecasts that said air quality will remain in the same category for the next few days. All measures until only Stage III will apply across NCR from now.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall AQI at 1.10pm stood at 341. The minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius during the day, three notches above the season's average.

The fourth stage of GRAP mandated authorities to stop trucks carrying non-essential items from entering should not be allowed to enter Delhi till further date as deemed necessary

According to a PTI report, the areas in the national capital that recorded an AQI in the "very poor" category were Alipur at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.

North Campus DU recorded an AQI of 343, Mathura Road 324, PUSA 304, IGI Airport 332, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 351, Nehru Nagar 362, Patparganj 359, Ashok Vihar 357, Sonia Vihar 372, Jahangirpuri 370, Rohini 361, Narela 364 and Bawana 373.

Punjabi Bagh, Lodhi Road and Dilshad Garden recorded "poor" AQI at 272, 278 and 284, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With agency)