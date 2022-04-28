Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajay Devgn says 'Hindi is our national language', Twitterati trolls him

Responding to Kannada actor Suddep's remarks on Hindi, Ajay Devgn said that Hindi "is, was, and will always be" our national language.
Actor Ajay Devgn.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Actor Ajay Devgn stoked a language war over his remark 'Hindi was, is and will always be our national language'. The 53-year-old actor is now under fire from Twitterati some of whom have objected to his tweet in response to Kannada actor Kiccha who said Hindi could not be considered a national language.

When asked about Yash-starrer KFG-2 being called a pan-India film, Sudeep had said “Hindi is no more a national language.” Devgn retorted to the comment made by the Kannada star.

"Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."Ajay’s tweet translated in English read.

Later #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage started trending online and Twitter was flooded with memes. Here, we have compiled some of the best reactions and memes posted by users on Twitter and you should definitely check them out.

