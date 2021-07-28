Ajay Maken in Jaipur today amid buzz around Rajasthan cabinet rejig

Congress leader Ajay Maken will reach Jaipur on Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold meetings with party MLAs. Maken is Congress in-charge for Rajasthan affairs.

Maken will hold discussions with the party MLAs and those supporting its state government during his two-day visit, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet.

The meeting holds significance in the wake of the Congress shifting its focus to Rajasthan after turmoil in Punjab. There is speculation that chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet will be expanded soon.

Maken and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting with Gehlot on Saturday night over cabinet reshuffle. The two leaders again held a meeting with state party leaders in Jaipur on Sunday and said they have reached a consensus on the issue of state cabinet expansion.

Central Congress leaders have said there is no conflict about the cabinet reshuffle and after discussions with the chief minister, the decision regarding this has been left to the party high command.

The development is taking place in the wake of concerns raised by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporters. The issues, as communicated by Maken and Venugopal to Gehlot, are cabinet expansion, political appointments in state boards and corporations, and implementation of promises made before the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Since June, Pilot and his supporters have publicly demanded that their issues be addressed by the party.

In July last year, Pilot and 18 MLAs revolted against the chief minister, leading to a 30-day-long turmoil that ended with a compromise formula after the party high command in Delhi intervened.