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Ajit Doval to host BRICS national security advisor’s meet on June 22-23

The meeting, to be chaired by Doval, will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, and the role of new technologies

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 09:07 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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National security adviser Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from BRICS member states for a meeting this week to review cooperation on security issues within the bloc and discuss ways to counter non-traditional security challenges.

The BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meeting will be hosted by India during June 22-23. (ANI)

The BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meeting will be hosted by India during June 22-23. During the meeting, the NSAs and heads of delegation will exchange views on the theme of “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today”, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Doval, will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, and the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.

The NSA’s and heads of delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held meeting of the BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and on security in the use of information and communication technologies.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who functions as the NSA in his role as Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is among the leaders who will attend the meeting. Wang and several other NSAs are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Doval.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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