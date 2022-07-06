Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ajmer man arrested for announcing reward for beheading Nupur Sharma
Ajmer man arrested for announcing reward for beheading Nupur Sharma

Additional police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said Salman Chishti was arrested late Tuesday night as he returned home after absconding for two days
Police said the arrested accused is a history sheeter and alcoholic. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:09 AM IST
BySachin Saini

The Rajasthan Police have arrested a man from Ajmer days after a video surfaced showing him purportedly promising in an inebriated state to give his house and property as a reward to anyone who beheads suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Additional police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said Salman Chishti was arrested late Tuesday night as he returned home after absconding for two days. He cited preliminary investigation and said Chishti made the video in an inebriated state. Sangwan said the video was made before a tailor was hacked to death in Udaipur for backing Sharma. He added that Chishti is also not in a sound state of mind. “The arrested accused is a history-sheeter and alcoholic.”

Chishti was booked under the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code’s Sections153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) after the video went viral.

