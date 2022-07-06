Home / India News / Ahmedabad lawyer says he fears for life for supporting Nupur Sharma
Ahmedabad lawyer says he fears for life for supporting Nupur Sharma

The lawyer said he started getting threats for putting up suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s photo as his display picture on WhatsApp
The lawyer has filed a police complaint in Ahmedabad. (PTI (representative))
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 09:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A lawyer has filed a police complaint in Ahmedabad saying he feared for his safety after getting threats for putting up suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s photo as his display picture on WhatsApp.

According to the First Information Report lodged in the case, many social media users showed solidarity with Sharma after she made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It added Krupal Raval, 32, the lawyer, on June 13 posted a picture of Sharma on his WhatsApp account before removing it the same day thinking it might hurt the sentiments of his Muslim friends.

Raval said he received a message on his WhatsApp two hours after deleting the image from an unknown person who used derogatory language and questioned his support for Sharma. Raval sent a message inquiring about the identity of the person before blocking the number used to send it. A few hours later, he got a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill him.

Raval said a London-based person took a screenshot of his display picture and shared it. He said he was shaken, citing the murders of two people in Maharashtra and Rajasthan for allegedly supporting Sharma.

