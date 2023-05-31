Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akash Ambani and wife Shloka blessed with baby girl

PTI |
May 31, 2023 11:29 PM IST

The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani on Wednesday welcomed their second child on Wednesday, a baby girl.

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani at the launch of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' (NMACC), at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI file photo)

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he tweeted.

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Anant is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

