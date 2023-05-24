Pregnant Shloka Ambani flaunts baby bump in pink suit as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani, Prithvi

Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Ambani, is pregnant with their second child, and today, she stepped out in Mumbai to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani and her son, Prithvi Ambani. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law wore a simple cotton suit for the occasion. She flaunted her baby bump in the floral embroidered salwar kameez. Scroll through to see the snippets shared by the paparazzi from their visit. Shloka Ambani and Mukesh Ambani with Prithvi Ambani visit the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Shloka Ambani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani and Prithvi

On Wednesday, the paparazzi clicked Shloka Ambani with her son, Prithvi, and Mukesh Ambani outside the Siddhivinayak Temple. They shared the videos and pictures on social media. The snippets show the family entering the temple premises and then leaving after offering their prayers. Shloka chose a minimal maternity look to beat the heat and feel comfy while stepping out in the city. Watch the paparazzi videos and the pictures of the Ambani family below.

Coming to Shloka Ambani's pregnancy look, she wore a blush pink cotton salwar kameez. The suit features a kurta with a round slit neckline, intricate floral embroidery in different shades, full-length billowy sleeves, side slits, and a flowy silhouette showing off her baby bump.

Shloka Ambani and Mukesh Ambani with Prithvi Ambani at Siddhivinayak Temple. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shloka wore the kurta with matching blush pink-coloured pants featuring a scalloped hem. Lastly, peep-toe sandals, a sleek ponytail, a rani pink-coloured dupatta, and a glowing makeup-free look rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani shared the news of the second pregnancy in April during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening gala ceremonies. Shloka's pictures from the event showed her cradling her baby bump, dressed in a cropped blouse and lehenga skirt.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in March 2019 and welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in December 2020.