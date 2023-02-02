Shloka Ambani with Prithvi, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, and stars attend Karan Johar's kids birthday bash. Who wore what

Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party with their kids, including Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Jeh, Shilpa Shetty with Samisha and Viaan, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with Misha, Shloka Ambani with Prithvi Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and more stars. They all chose casual fits to attend the grand party. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what to the party. (Also Read | Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decks up in pretty lehenga, dances to Alia Bhatt's song at mehendi ceremony)

Who wore what at Karan Johar's kids' birthday party?

Shloka Ambani with Prithvi Ambani

Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Ambani, attended Karan Johar's party with her son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law chose a navy blue maxi dress for the occasion, featuring intricate embroidery on the neckline, half sleeves, and a flowy silhouette. Slip-on sandals, a shoulder bag, open tresses, minimal makeup, and dainty jewellery rounded it all off.

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor attended Karan Johar's kids' birthday bash with her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The star chose a denim-on-denim look for the grand party featuring a jacket and jeans set. While Kareena's denim jacket comes with an oversized fitting, patch pockets, full-length sleeves and front tie-up detail, the denim jeans has a mid-rise waist and loose silhouette. She completed the look by pairing the ensemble with a pinstriped shirt, white sneakers, tinted sunglasses, a sleek updo, and minimal makeup.

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor attended the party together. Gauri's youngest son, Abram Khan, also attended the bash. While Gauri looked stunning in a coordinated orange front-tie detail crop top and a back-slit bodycon skirt, Maheep wore a comfy pink sweatshirt and light-blue-coloured flared denim jeans. They both accessorised the outfits with designer shoulder bags, tinted shades, and heeled shoes.

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor and Misha

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor attended the party with their daughter, Misha Kapoor. While Mira wore a printed shirt and matching pants styled with a handbag, slip-on sandals, open tresses and minimal makeup, Shahid complemented his wife in a casual white tee, black denim jeans, a sleek chain and Chelsea boots.

Shilpa Shetty with Viaan and Samisha

Shilpa Shetty came to Karan Johar's party with her son, Viaan, and daughter, Samisha. The actor wore a black sleeveless racerback bodysuit top and leopard-printed baggy pants. A textured black over-the-body bag, chunky black boots, open tresses, minimal makeup, and dainty jewellery completed the styling.

Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra

Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra posed outside the party venue with host Karan Johar. While Neha wore a sleeveless distressed denim jacket, olive green tank top and baggy denim jeans, Manish Malhotra chose a Louis Vuitton printed jacket, black tee and matching pants. Karan wore a printed sweatshirt and jogger pants.