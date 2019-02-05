Akhilesh backs Mamata, asks officers not to act as poll agents

Smajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday suggested that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath do know who they have taken on West Bengal in the showdown with Mamata Banerjee and urged the judiciary, CBI, IAS, IPS and all national institutions to stand up for due process and not act as election agents of a political party.

In a letter to the citizens which he posted on Twitter in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh attacked the BJP over the Centre’s showdown with Banerjee and asked the judiciary, CBI, IAS and the IPS not to give in to pressures from the BJP.

“I call upon our judiciary, the CBI, the IAS, the IPS and all other national instituions to prevail aganist the constant attacks on them and to fight back with integrity. I call on them to stand up for due process so that they do not act as the election agents for a particular party. I call on our fellow Indians who work on these institutions to stand up and be counted and I pray that our fellow Indians who work in the media will speak the truth to power without fear or favour.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minsiter defended Mamata Banerjee saying, “In attacking Mamata Banerjee the two and a half men forget her past. Here is a woman who was dragged from Jyoti Basu’s office by the hair for demanding action against rapists and put in jail.Here is a woman who defeated the old patriarchy of the Communist Party in their bastion.Here is a woman who took on large industrial interests so that farmers would not lose their land.”

He accused the BJP of using a simple formula to hound unfriendly politicians in power.

“Unfriendly politicians in power are to be embroiled in legal battles, buried under false charges, attacked as anti-national and seditious, and their states set aflame by whatever sectarian methods are at the disposal of this government that dreams of staying in power for 50 years.”

Akhilesh said the attack on West Bengal was an assault on the dreams of the founding fathers of the Constitution.

“Today the attack on the state of Bengal is not only an attack on the values and tenets of the Constitution but also at attack on the dreams of our founding fathers – the very same founding fathers who the BJP is desperate to co-opt into their narrative because they have no link whatsoever to our Constitution and therefore the values it espouses..... Every minority in this country lives in fear of lynch mobs fuelled by BJP IT cells.”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 17:59 IST