Akhilesh Yadav defends PDA, accuses BJP of targeting Brahmins and opposition workers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reached out to the Brahmin community, asserting that 'PDA' includes Pandits, and also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting opposition workers, Brahmins, and religious leaders, including Shankaracharya.

"People have forgotten that the 'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit. The more they inflict pain (peeda), the stronger PDA will become," Yadav said. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Addressing a Brahmin Sammelan organised at the SP state headquarters here on the birth anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav alleged that the state government denied permission to hold the event at its proposed venue, Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar, which forced the party to hold it at their office premises instead.

What is PDA?

"People keep talking about PDA and inventing new definitions of it. Ever since they lost to PDA, they have been trying to redefine it. But they have forgotten that the 'PD' in PDA also stands for Pandit. The more they inflict pain (peeda), the stronger PDA will become," Yadav said.

PDA is a term coined by Yadav during the 2022 assembly elections, representing Picchda (backwards), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities).

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling Mishra's contributions to the socialist movement, Yadav described him as "Chhote Lohia" and noted that the park named after him in Lucknow symbolises his stature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling Mishra's contributions to the socialist movement, Yadav described him as "Chhote Lohia" and noted that the park named after him in Lucknow symbolises his stature. {{/usCountry}}

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Bold accusations by Akhilesh Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP government of persecuting opposition workers and alleged that several incidents involving SP members had been covered up.

"They were already targeting our workers and us. Now they have also started targeting the Brahmin community. They are after the 'P' of PDA as well," he alleged.

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Without naming individuals, Yadav criticised the functioning of the state's health department, claiming it had been "completely ruined".

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The SP chief further accused the government of insulting religious institutions and alleged that a Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a holy dip during the Kumbh congregation.

"If there is any example in history where a government stopped a Shankaracharya from taking a holy dip, show us one. The Shankaracharya had to stage a protest, and the police misbehaved with his disciples. A false POCSO case was also filed to intimidate him, but he did not bow down," Yadav claimed.

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Yadav was referring to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who made headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, accusing them of preventing him from taking a bath on Mauni Amavasya.