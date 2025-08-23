‘Akhilesh Yadav responsible if I die’: Expelled SP MLA's bombshell letter to party chief

Chail MLA Pooja Pal wrote a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of strengthening criminal elements within the organisation by "insulting and deserting her midway". Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal was expelled from SP for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.(ANI Grab )

The letter came days after Pal was expelled from SP for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.

Sharing the letter addressed to Akhilesh Yadav on her X account, the expelled MLA wrote, "My voice against injustice and betrayal! Expulsion from the party is not just about me, but an attempt to suppress the voice of the backwards, Dalit, and poor people of Uttar Pradesh. I have fought and will continue to fight the battle for justice.”

In the letter, Pooja Pal said that her ouster from SP was not just a personal matter but also an effort to silence the concerns of the state's backwards classes, Dalits, and economically weaker sections.

According to her, the expulsion would have given the SC, ST and OBC community people an answer on whether Akhilesh Yadav is truly a protector of the "Pichhde" (backwards), Dalits, and "Alpsankhyak" (minorities) (PDA).

Pooja Pal added that she joined SP because she believed that the party could deliver justice to the backwards community. However, her efforts to seek justice for her husband, BSP MLA Raju Pal’s 2005 murder during the SP government, were met with disappointment.

Reiterating her praise for Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government under BJP rule, Pooja Pal stressed that long-overdue justice was delivered during the BJP government.

Pal further questioned her expulsion from the party, reportedly for voting for a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, "when Akhilesh Yadav himself voted for a BJP candidate in the Constitutional Club elections in Delhi just days later". Pal criticised the SP chief for his "arrogance", which made him expel a widow from a backwards community.

The expelled MLA said that she is being subjected to severe trolling on social media and is also receiving life threats. She added that her only aim of receiving justice for her husband's murder is fulfilled, and now, even if she dies, it won't matter.

She ended her letter stating that if anything happens to her, the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav should be held responsible.

Why was Pooja Pal expelled from Samajwadi Party?

Samajwadi Party expelled its MLA from Chail Pooja Pal, citing reasons such as engaging in anti-party activities and displaying indiscipline, specifically for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "zero tolerance policy" and alleged cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.

"You have carried out anti-party activities, and even after being warned, you did not stop these activities, due to which the party has suffered a lot. The work done by you is anti-party and a serious act of indiscipline. Hence, you are expelled from Samajwadi Party with immediate effect," read the letter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed to Pooja Pal.