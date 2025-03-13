Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘Tees Maar Khan’ jibe at Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav termed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a “Tees Maar Khan”. His remark comes when local administration in several districts of the state is covering several mosques in “sensitive” areas with tarpaulin sheets as the Holi festival coincides with Friday prayers. Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference at party office in Lucknow, Thursday, March 13, 2025.(PTI)

“Our chief minister is Tees Maar Khan because he loves the number of thirty. The number of people who died was 30, the economic activity amounted to ₹30 crores. Nobody can give us the account of Tees Maar Khan except our chief minister,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

The Kannauj MP extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi to the people of the country.

“This is a festival of colours which brings joy and happiness. We hope that the Ganga-Yamuna tradition of our country flourishes and people live together with brotherhood as they have lived for many years. People from all communities have celebrated all festivals together. We are connected through festivals and businesses associated with it,” he added.

The SP leader condemned the state BJP government over the issue of bulldozer justice and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would deliver justice.

“The Supreme Court has given directions various times. They have given many important observations on the bulldozer action from time to time. Still, the government is not ready to listen. I hope that the Supreme Court will give justice. Even the people are noticing that the Constitution is not safe under BJP rule,” he told ANI.

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government over youth unemployment, Yadav predicted that the BJP would lose the UP assembly election in 2027 “very badly.”

“Many things are covered up to hide other things. CM Yogi is saying that the youth got employment by riding their bikes in Prayagraj. If so, when did the government decide to use personal vehicles as commercial vehicles? Does this mean that now after 144 years, these youths will get employment? No one lies more than the BJP, and from time to time, some of their allies also support them. They lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but they will lose very badly in 2027 elections,” Yadav added.