Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple rejects demand to boycott deity attires made by Muslim artisans: Report

Priests at the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have rejected a demand to not use attires made by Muslim artisans for its deity, saying religious discrimination has no place in the temple's traditions, reported PTI. A priest throws coloured powder over Hindu devotees during 'Basant Panchami' festival celebrations, which mark the preparations for the arrival of spring, inside the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.(AFP file)

The demand came from Dinesh Sharma, who leads a right-wing group called Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Nyas. Sharma urged the temple to avoid buying attires made by Muslim artisans to ensure that Lord Krishna's attire is crafted only by those who adhere to "religious purity."

Alluding to the Muslims, the group argued that Lord Krishna's attire should not be manufactured by those who “consume meat and do not respect Hindu traditions or cow protection.” In a letter to the temple, the fringe group threatened to launch a protest if the management ignored its demand.

‘We don't discriminate’

Speaking anonymously to PTI, a priest said the demand was “impractical” as other communities “simply do not have the same level of expertise in crafting these attires.”

He explained that around 80 per cent of the skilled artisans making the deity’s attires, crowns, and intricate ‘zardozi’ work are Muslims. “Not just attire, but even the temple's iron railings, grills, and other structures are crafted by them. How can we inspect the personal purity of every artisan,” he asked.

Rejecting the demand, temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami said that artisans cannot be judged based on their religion. He also cited historical examples from Hindu scriptures where virtuous and sinful individuals were born into the same family.

Pointing out to the “logistical” challenge, he said the deity needs to be ornamented with about a dozen outfits daily and thousands over a year.

Explaining that the demand was not practical, Goswami said, “If Kansa, a sinner, was born in the same lineage as Lord Krishna's grandfather Ugrasen, and if Prahlad, a great devotee of Vishnu, was born to the demon Hiranyakashipu, how can we judge artisans based on their faith.”

“Moreover, we do not discriminate against any community. Devotees who offer attires for the deity ensure purity themselves before getting them made,” he added.

The priest also asserted that Muslim artisans have historically been associated with the temple and have contributed to its traditions. “In Vrindavan, most of the intricate crowns and dresses for the deity are made by Muslim artisans. Similarly, in Kashi, Rudraksha garlands, sacred to Lord Shiva, are crafted by Muslim families,” Goswami said.

He also said that Mughal emperor Akbar gifted a perfume to Swami Haridas, a revered saint once associated with the temple, for Lord Krishna's worship. “Even today, musicians from the Muslim community play the ‘nafiri’ (a traditional wind instrument) during special occasions,” he added.

Temple administrator Umesh Saraswat distanced himself from the demand and said the temple's priestly lineage has the sole authority to decide the deity’s attire and rituals. “Our role is limited to managing the temple premises and logistical arrangements,” Saraswat said.

(With inputs from PTI)