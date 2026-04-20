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Pune: Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as state reels under heat

According to data from the IMD, Akola, Wardha have emerged among the hottest locations in the state; each recording a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:21 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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While unseasonal rainfall has been forecast across parts of Maharashtra, large swathes of central Maharashtra continue to grapple with intense heat, with temperatures soaring well above the normal levels and offering little immediate relief.

Akola, Wardha touch 45°C as state reels under heat(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Akola and Wardha have emerged among the hottest locations in the state; each recording a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

The spike marks one of the highest readings of the season for these stations. However, IMD officials clarified that the conditions do not yet meet technical criteria for a ‘heatwave’ as the departure from normal remains within defined thresholds.

In Akola, for instance, the temperature was recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Still, the heat has been widespread and persistent. Several other districts across Vidarbha and adjoining regions have reported similarly high temperatures, which, according to weather experts, indicate a broader pattern of elevated heat across the state.

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Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious amid the prevailing conditions.

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Advisories include avoiding direct exposure to the Sun during peak hours, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

 
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