Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Akshay Kumar was so impressed', say BSF officials a day after actor's visit
india news

'Akshay Kumar was so impressed', say BSF officials a day after actor's visit

Akshay Kumar Thursday spent a "memorable day" with the BSF jawans in Bandipora and donated ₹1 crore for the construction of a school there.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar was impressed by the library that the BSF set up at a remote area in Bandipora.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spent Thursday with Indian Border Security Force jawans at Tulail camp in Jammu and Kashmir. The actor has already shared some snippets of his "memorable day" on his social media accounts and described the experience as "humbling". The actor has also donated 1 crore for a school building at Bandipora which will be named after his father Hari Om. According to BSF officials, the actor was impressed with the library that has been built there for the children of the jawans that he decided to donate the money for the construction of the school.

Thank you, wrote Akshay Kumar aka Akshay Hari Om Bhatia.
Visiting the library that BSF has put up for the children of the jawans was part of the actor's itinerary.
BSF DG Rakesh Asthana was with Akshay Kumar as the actor took a look at the library.

"It is a big achievement for us and the library will be used for hundreds of children in the coming years," a BSF official said. The library was started as a part of the welfare activities of the BSF Women's Welfare Association, presently headed by Anu Asthana. IPS Women Welfare Association granted the BSF 25,000 along with which BSF put some money and started the library, BSF sources said.

The actor took a tour of the library and was visibly happy, officials said. He also left a message in the visitors' book which he signed as Akshay Hari OM Bhatia. "I am glad I got this beautiful opportunity. Thank you BSF for taking care of my country," Akshay Kumar wrote with "lots of love and prayers".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar bsf
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP