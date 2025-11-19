Al Falah University founder collected 415 crore by duping students, parents: ED

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Al Falah University chairperson and founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, after the agency alleged he generated over ₹415 crore in “dishonestly” obtained funds and posed a flight risk due to family ties in Gulf countries. Al Falah University’s founder Jawad Ahmed Siddique’s counsel claimed that the allegations against him were fabricated.(ANI)

Siddiqui was arrested late Tuesday night following day-long searches at premises linked to the Faridabad-based Al Falah group, which has come under scrutiny in the probe into the November 10 Red Fort area blast that killed 15 people and injured several others. He was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence around 1 am, where the ED sought a 14-day remand. The court granted 13 days, till December 1.

‘Incentives to flee India’: ED

In its remand application, the ED told the court that Siddiqui had “significant financial resources and influence”, and that his family’s presence in the Gulf gave him clear “incentives to flee India”.

The agency said Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust—under his direction—generated ₹415.10 crore as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with false claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition.

“The accused has a history of serious economic offences… Given the gravity of the present allegations and the potential consequences under PMLA, there is reasonable apprehension that if not arrested he may abscond, relocate assets, or obstruct the investigation,” the agency submitted.

Forgery, misleading accreditation claims alleged

The ED has taken cognisance of two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs, which accuse Al Falah University of fabricating accreditation status to lure students into admissions.

Special public prosecutor Simon Benjamin and advocate Tuhina Mishra, appearing for the ED, said the university forged NAAC and UGC credentials, enabling it to continue enrolling students and amassing funds “at the cost of their trust, future, and legitimate expectations”.

The agency claimed the trust collected over ₹400 crore in fees and educational receipts through deceptive practices and diverted the funds for Siddiqui’s personal and private interests.

Control over staff, risk of tampering evidence: ED

The ED also argued that Siddiqui had “command” over staff handling admissions, accounts, fee ledgers, and IT systems, giving him the ability to “destroy or alter records”.

It added that a complete trail of funds across numerous bank accounts had yet to be established and that benami deposits and off-balance-sheet assets needed to be traced.

“The entire Al Falah educational ecosystem is controlled by him, and only a portion of the ₹415.10 crore proceeds of crime has been identified so far,” the agency submitted.

‘Meteoric rise’ of Al Falah group under lens

According to the ED, the Al Falah group has seen a “meteoric rise” since the 1990s, expanding into a large educational conglomerate despite financial declarations that do not match its accumulated assets and wealth.

Defence says allegations fabricated

Siddiqui’s lawyer argued that he had been falsely implicated, and that the Delhi Police FIRs themselves were based on fabricated allegations. The court, however, observed that the investigation was at a “nascent stage” and the offences alleged were grave, justifying the custodial remand.

Siddiqui will remain in ED custody until December 1, as the agency continues its investigation into alleged large-scale financial irregularities and accreditation fraud linked to the university.