Alcohol smuggling racket scalps woman member of Vijaywada’s Durga temple trust board

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:27 IST

A woman leader of YSR Congress party on Thursday resigned from the trust board of famous Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, a day after the police seized a huge stock of liquor bottles, allegedly being smuggled from neighbouring Telangana from her car.

Chukka Venkata Naga Varalakshmi submitted her resignation to the trust board as well as the executive officer of Kanaka Durga temple, owning moral responsibility for the seizure of as many as 280 liquor bottles from her car at Jaggayyapet on Wednesday.

In her letter, Varalakshmi said she was no way connected with the transport of liquor bottles in her car. She said it was her driver Shiva who might have indulged in smuggling.

“I will not continue in the post till the inquiry is completed,” she said.

The Jaggayyapet police already arrested Shiva and also booked a case against him and Varalakshmi’s husband Venkata Krishna Prasad, also a YSRC leader under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Act 2020.

The police seized the big consignment of liquor from Varalakshmi’s car which was parked in an apartment close to her residence. The value of the seized alcohol is around Rs 40,000.

According to Jaggaiahpet circle inspector P Chandrasekhara Rao, preliminary investigation revealed that the liquor was procured from Telangana and smuggled into the state. “We are questioning the driver and investigating the role of the car owner,” he said.

Varalakshmi told the police that she had only asked the driver to fill fuel in the vehicle and was not aware of the presence of liquor bottles in it. “We won’t encourage such practices,” she claimed.

Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh unit president Kala Venkat Rao demanded the abolition of entire trust board of Kanaka Durga temple in the wake of seizure of liquor bottles from the vehicle of one of the board members.

“It clearly shows what kind of persons the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had appointed in the temple trust board. Not just the board member, even endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas also should resign from the post,” Rao said.