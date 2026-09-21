Alert in Gujarat after Somnath temple, BJP offices receive bomb threats: Cop

Gujarat’s Somnath Temple, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office Kamalam at Koba in Gandhinagar and the party’s Khanpur office in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a security alert, officers said.

The threatening email comes days after Gujarat police said they broke up an inter-state network behind a wave of similar hoax emails. (PTI)

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A bomb squad and the fire brigade were sent to the temple, and searches were ordered at the other sites too. Officials said they were tracing the sender and had found nothing suspicious.

The emails were sent to Punjab police on Monday who then alerted their counterparts in Gujarat, after which searches were ordered at the sites, according to officers.

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Police said checks at BJP offices and Somnath Temple found nothing suspicious. Officials said the mail was likely a hoax while cyber teams examined the digital trail. Ahmedabad mayor Hitesh Barot and city BJP secretary Umangbhai Nayak visited the Khanpur office while the search was under way.

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{{^usCountry}} An officer at Shahpur police station said the bomb squad and dog squad searched the Khanpur BJP office and found nothing suspicious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer at Shahpur police station said the bomb squad and dog squad searched the Khanpur BJP office and found nothing suspicious. {{/usCountry}}

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The threatening email comes days after Gujarat police said they broke up an inter-state network behind a wave of similar hoax emails. Officers said two accused, Roshan Kumar of Bhagalpur, Bihar, and Gulshan Kumar Singh of Deoghar, Jharkhand, were arrested after a September 10 email threatened the state secretariat, the assembly, the chief minister’s office and other high-profile targets.

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Officers recovered a list of more than 513,000 email IDs and passwords from the accused. They added that investigators were examining alleged financial support and cryptocurrency links involving Bangladesh. Officers said Monday’s mail was being checked to see whether it was connected to that syndicate.