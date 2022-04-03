Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aligarh district panchayat orders closure of meat shops during Navratri

The Aligarh district panchayat has ordered the closure of meat shops during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri that began on April 2, an official directive said.
On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation had issued an order, signed by mayor Asha Sharma, directing all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10. (HT file photo)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

In the order issued on Saturday, the district panchayat warned that the licences of shops found violating the directive would be cancelled without prior notice.

“In case, meat shops are found operating during Navratri, they will face action for cancellation of licence without prior notice and the bearer of the licence shall be solely responsible for it. Strict compliance is advised,” the order, passed by Aligarh district panchayat president Vijay Singh Jadaun, said.

On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation had issued an order, signed by mayor Asha Sharma, directing all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10. However, the order was amended a day later, with the mayor stating that shops should follow the Uttar Pradesh government’s existing directives in the matter.

