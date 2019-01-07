Flights, trains delayed in Delhi as air quality slips to very poor

All flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport were delayed and at least 13 trains to the national capital were running late because of poor visibility, officials said on Monday, as air quality was recorded at ‘very poor’ in several areas.

Several airlines also reported delays in their flight schedules in Bengaluru and Bhopal. Jet Airways and Indigo Airlines issued travel advisories on Twitter as several of their flights were hit by bad weather condition.

“Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi, #Bengaluru and #Bhopal, some of our flights have been affected,” Jet Airways tweeted.

Officials said 13 trains, including Kaifiyat Express, Poorva Express, Magadh Express, and Rewa-Anand Vihar Superfast Express, were rescheduled after getting delayed by at least two hours.

The Gaya Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Brahmaputra Mail Express, Swatantra Senani Superfast Express and Purushottam Express by three hours, five hours, three hours, four hours and four-and-a-half hours respectively owing to low visibility, they said.

The light downpour that hit some areas of the national capital and its adjoining regions on Sunday failed to improve the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday.

AQI at Mathura Road was docking at 340 in the morning, at Dhirpur it was 372 while in Pitampura area it dipped to ‘very poor’ category at 385.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor, 300-400 is considered as ‘very poor’ and range between 401-500 falls under the category as ‘hazardous’.

AQI near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 304, 319 and 307 respectively.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were 8 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively on Monday. The humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 95% to 97%, said India Meteorological Department.

The haze and fog will continue to persist during the early mornings and late evenings for the next couple of days.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said dense to very dense fog is expected to over the northern plains from Monday and the intensity of fog will be much more and visibility may drop down to zero.

The reason for the foggy mornings has been attributed to the scattered rainfall in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:06 IST