Widespread snowfall over western Himalayas to plummet Delhi- NCR temperature

Widespread snowfall over western Himalayas will lead to the minimum temperature falling in Delhi by 1 to 2 degrees in the next couple of days, but there will be no cold wave condition, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Sunday.

A western disturbance over north Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and an induced cyclonic circulation in the lower levels over Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan led to widespread snowfall in the hills and rainfall over plains of northwest India on January 5 and 6. Under the influence of the western disturbance, there will be “fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand” during next 24 hours until January 8 after which snowfall will reduce significantly, IMD has predicted.

Another western disturbance will affect the western Himalayan region from January 8 onwards which is likely to bring north-westerly winds to the northern plains. The combination of meteorological conditions will lead to dense fog during morning hours in many parts of northwest India in the next couple of days.

“The temperature in Delhi-NCR will fall by 1 to 2 degrees, but it will not lead to cold wave like conditions. Minimum temperature may hover around 5 to 6 degrees. The snowfall over the northern hills is not likely to be very intense, but will be widespread. Most of the western Himalayas received widespread snowfall since January 4, Punjab received rainfall of about 2 to 3 cm over most of the state, Haryana and Delhi received scattered rainfall of about 1 to 2 cm,” said Charan Singh, scientist, IMD.

For plains, a cold wave condition is when minimum temperature is less than 4 degree C.

Air quality improved significantly on Sunday after showers in the Capital. The concentration of fine, respirable pollution particles reduced from 276 micrograms per cubic metres at 8 am on Saturday to 198 micrograms per cubic metres at 8 am on Sunday after it started raining. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi fell from 407 in “severe” category on Saturday to “very poor” at 336 on Sunday. Air quality may be relatively better for the next couple of days when there will be light breeze and lights rains in some parts of the northern plains.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm “Pabuk” over Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas has moved west-northwestwards. “Due to unfavourable conditions, the system is very likely to weaken into a deep depression and further into a depression,” IMD said in its bulletin. Under its influence there will be heavy rainfall over the Andamans for the next couple of days.

