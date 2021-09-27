Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyclone Gulab: All govt offices, schools in Telangana to remain closed on Tuesday

Despite the weakening of Cyclone Gulab after completion of the landfall process, several districts in Telangana can witness flash floods.
SEP 27, 2021
Incessant rainfall in Telangana due to cyclone Gulab has prompted the state to shut down all government offices, schools and educational institutes on Tuesday. The decision was taken after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took stock of the situation on Monday and directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take all necessary precautions for another two days.

"The Government hereby declare holiday on 28th September, 2021 to all Government offices, private institutions, schools and all educational institutions due to incessant rains and imminent forecast of heavy rains in Telangana State because of "Gulab" Cyclone," the order issued by Kumar read.

All departments and staff related to relief and emergency services will, however, remain fully functional, according to the order.

Despite the weakening of Cyclone Gulab after completion of the landfall process, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for several districts in Telangana. 

According to the Met department, Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, and Janagoan can witness flash floods.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain to extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts on Monday.

"At present, the deep depression lay over Telangana and its adjourning areas and under its influence Telangana, is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state,” news agency ANI quoted K Nagarathna, a scientist at IMD, Hyderabad, as saying.

