All illegal structures above 4 floors to be ‘immediately sealed’ in Delhi, guilty officials to be dismissed: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday said all illegal constructions with more than four floors would be “immediately sealed” following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that killed six people and injured many. Delhi building collapse LIVE updates

NDRF, fire department officials during a rescue operation after a 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” the MCD said.

“These orders will be implemented with immediate effect,” the MCD added. The Satya Niketan building was being used as a paying-guest accommodation and collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

Building reportedly constructed in the 1990s

According to an MCD report, the collapsed property, identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards and comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor. The structure was reportedly built in the 1990s.

The MCD report said there was “No record of booking or sealing available, no complaints received of any work in this property.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior civic official said no sanctioned building plan existed for the structure and that construction carried out in the basement was unauthorised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior civic official said no sanctioned building plan existed for the structure and that construction carried out in the basement was unauthorised. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ | No sanctioned plan, no fire NOC: How Satya Niketan PG building grew unsafe

Rescue personnel conduct a search operation in the Satya Niketan area in New Delhi.

The building collapse saw a large-scale rescue operation involving the Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force and police personnel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people were trapped under the rubble. Students and locals were among those who rushed to the site in the initial stages of the rescue operation.

Basement changes, fifth floor under scanner

Permission could not have been granted for changes to the basement of an existing structure as such work would be hazardous, the official said.

“Permission for changes in basement of a standing structure cannot be granted. It is hazardous. It is the failure of the field staff to detect the activity,” the official said.

ALSO READ | ABVP members protest, vandalise MCD office in Delhi over building collapse incident

The official also said a fifth floor was not permitted under Floor Area Ratio (FAR) regulations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MCD official said resettlement colonies have standard unit plans and that structures cannot simply be expanded beyond those provisions. However, the grant of freehold rights in 2011 is believed to have contributed to widespread expansion and alterations of properties in such colonies.

Construction work under scanner

The circumstances leading to the collapse are being investigated. Police have registered an FIR against the owner Hariram Bansal and others. Renovation and construction work being carried out at the building before the collapse has come under scrutiny.

Officials are also examining whether structural changes, construction activity or other violations weakened the building. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established.

5 brought dead, 1 died during treatment

The AIIMS JPN Apex Trauma Centre received 10 patients from the incident. Five were brought dead, while another patient who was initially in critical condition later succumbed to injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three patients have been admitted and are undergoing treatment. One patient underwent limb surgery, while another sustained minor injuries and was discharged after observation.

Satya Niketan transformed into student hub

Satya Niketan was among around 45 resettlement colonies developed in the 1970s. Its location next to Delhi University's South Campus gradually transformed the neighbourhood from a low-rise resettlement colony into a major student accommodation hub.

According to civic officials, property owners have increasingly added rooms and floors to existing structures to meet demand for accommodation near educational institutions.

Deep Dive What actions will the MCD take against illegal constructions after the Satya Niketan collapse? The MCD will immediately seal all illegal constructions above four floors and dismiss officials found guilty of allowing such structures. Why did the building in Satya Niketan collapse, and what violations were noted? The building collapsed due to ongoing renovation work and possible negligence, with reports indicating it was a G+4 structure in violation of the permitted G+1 construction. How does the MCD plan to enforce building safety regulations following this incident? The MCD has initiated a survey of illegal buildings and emphasized the need for consistent monitoring and enforcement to prevent future violations.