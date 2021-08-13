All India Radio to commemorate 75th year of Independence with spl series

Commemorating India’s 75th Independence Day, All India Radio (AIR) will be broadcasting a series of programmes from August 16. The programmes, to be broadcast for the next 75 weeks, will profile eminent freedom fighters, and give an account of major historical events of India’s struggle for Independence.

AIR director general NV Reddy told HT, “The aim of this initiative is to educate the current generation about the freedom struggle… The main effort of AIR is to bring out stories of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. The programmes will be broadcast from regional stations as well and we will be paying tributes to as many people as possible.”

He added that regional stations will broadcast programmes in regional languages and will also be profiling the local heroes of the freedom struggle.

As per the schedule, there will be quiz programmes of 75 episodes each by the national station of AIR as well as by 31 capital stations.

There will also be a five-minute programme titled Dharohar which will be aired every Monday from August 23. This will contain speeches of eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and Dr BR Ambedkar.

A programme titled “Aparajita” will be aired every Tuesday. The five-minute programme, beginning August 24, will tell stories about the “guts and glory of 75 women” during the freedom struggle.

Beginning August 25, every Wednesday will have a five-minute programme, “Nishaan”, bringing stories of 75 landmarks associated with the freedom movement.

“The Unsung Heroes” will be aired every Thursday from August 26 highlighting the efforts of tribal leaders in the freedom struggle. All these programmes will be broadcast between 4.30pm and 5pm.