All is well: DMK on alliance with VCK following prohibition conference invite to AIADMK

The DMK on Thursday said that all is well with their alliance in Tamil Nadu and that they see nothing absurd in their ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) inviting AIADMK, the principal opposition party in the state, for a social cause against liquor addiction. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan questioned why their ally, DMK, which promised prohibition in a phased manner in its 2016 election manifesto, has not implemented it yet (PTI)

The party’s reaction came in the backdrop of a conference asking the state to impose a prohibition on alcohol, which the VCK will be hosting on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 in Kallakurichi district where the recent hooch tragedy claimed 66 lives in June.

VCK has invited opposition parties, except the NDA, with its chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan bringing in AIADMK and actor Vijay’s newly-launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for the conference along with a caveat that the invites must not be linked to electoral alliances and the 2026 assembly elections.

On September 10, Thirumavalavan said, “AIADMK can also join the conference for demanding prohibition of alcohol in the state. He reiterated that the invite is not for the BJP and NDA ally, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). “Any party that doesn’t incite caste and communal passions can join our protest,” he said.

This is despite PMK being the only political party in Tamil Nadu which has been consistent in its demand for total prohibition and the shutting down of the government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which has a monopoly over wholesale and retail liquor.

Thirumavalavan questioned why their ally, DMK, which promised prohibition in a phased manner in its 2016 election manifesto, has not implemented it yet. “The DMK should announce a clear timeline for closure of liquor shops,” he said. “It is part of the party’s promise to the people…the Union government should release special funds to state governments to offset any financial loss incurred while implementing prohibition.”

On Wednesday, Thirumavalavan invited even the fledgling TVK, which is yet to debut in elections, saying that the VCK aims to unite all democratic forces to eradicate liquor and drugs in the state. Once again, he clarified that this must not be linked to electoral alliances.

“Total prohibition is the demand of the people and not a single party,” he said. “We can find a solution only when we join hands.”

The DMK in response said that this can only be done in a phased manner and that chief minister MK Stalin does not wish for Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), which handles wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the state, to continue.

“The chief minister’s intention is that it has to close some day,” said Tamil Nadu minister for prohibition and excise, S Muthusamy, on Thursday.

“If the chief minister signs a file and decides to close all liquor shops immediately, everyone knows the truth of what will happen,” he said, adding that the government would want to avoid bootlegging and manufacturing alcohol illegally. “But, surely, we will take action in a phased manner,” Muthusamy said.

He also assured that the alliance with VCK will not be ruffled. “VCK is conducting the conference for their ideology, we cannot find fault with it. They are neither doing this against the government nor against the chief minister,” the minister said. Even an enemy is invited for a wedding, he said in response to VCK inviting AIADMK. “There is nothing wrong in VCK inviting AIADMK for a common social cause,” the minister said.

Political analysts say that VCK has been criticising DMK recently over several issues such as the hooch tragedy, caste crimes and the murder of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader, K Armstrong.

“It is absolutely a political message that the VCK is sending to the DMK,” says political analyst, Maalan Narayanan. “VCK is pressuring the DMK to accommodate them the way they want to be accommodated. They want more seats. It is about the 2026 polls even if Thirumavalan says it is not.”

Prohibition has been a failed idea in states such as Bihar and Gujarat and it will be difficult to implement a ban in Tamil Nadu, he says. “When neighbouring states have liquor, it will be hard to implement prohibition. Since TASMAC is a major source of revenue, it will have immense financial implications. The government will not be able to fund its welfare schemes and they are already fighting with the Centre for funds,” Narayanan said. “VCK has put DMK in a tight spot now and they are forced to say that they want prohibition.”

He added that the timing matters since the matter has been brought up when Stalin is away in the US and the DMK’s response to the issue will be delayed. “VCK is citing DMK’s 2016 manifesto when they joined their alliance after that,” says Maalan. “AIADMK has been wooing DMK allies. And Vijay’s entry will change the poll arithmetic for voters and allies who are fed up with the DMK and AIADMK. VCK is also trying to weaken the PMK who are obsessed with prohibition. I don’t think PMK has a support base for their stance on prohibition but, if at all they do, VCK wants to poach that vote bank.”

TASMAC generates a massive revenue of ₹44,000 crore a year. Despite that, both the Dravidian majors of the state in DMK and AIADMK have promised total prohibition in their election campaigns.

The first time Tamil Nadu saw total prohibition was in 1937 under the rule of Congress when C Rajagopalachair was the first chief minister of the Madras Presidency. In 1971, when DMK’s late M Karunanidhi became chief minister, he ended prohibition contending that unless it was enforced across India, states that allowed liquor would continue to profit.

However, the ban was brought back in 1974 against arrack and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The move led to bootlegging and after the AIADMK came to power, former chief minister MG Ramachandran lifted the ban during his second term in 1981. The TASMAC later came into being in 1983.